User authentication

How do I authorise my software?

Named users sign in using their Autodesk ID or company ID (if single sign-on is enabled) to authenticate their identity and authorise software use.

Do I need an Internet connexion the first time I start the product?

Yes. The licensing service must connect to the Internet when you use the product for the first time to make sure that you’re authorised.

After I sign in, how often do I have to reauthorise?

The product checks for authorisation every time you’re online and when the product restarts. If the product stays open and running, then it checks for licence authorisation once every 24 hours. This confirms that you’re still assigned to the product, the subscription is still valid and that the seat usage reporting data is refreshed.

How often do I need to sign in if I remain online with the product open?

If you sign in and stay online with the product open, your cached credentials automatically refresh every day.

What happens if I’m not connected to the Internet while the product is open?

When accessing a named user licence included in a subscription with single-user access, you can be offline for up to 30 days without interruption. When you’re offline, usage data isn’t recorded for usage reporting.

How do I know if I’m reaching the 30-day limit?

You will receive in-product messages throughout the 30 days indicating how many more days you can remain offline. In the final three days, a different message displays when you start the software. This is a warning that you have less than three days left to connect to the Internet or the product will stop working.

What happens if I’m signed in to more than one device at the same time?

You can have only one active session running at a time. More than one active, concurrent session running on different devices is not compliant and is considered a violation of our Terms of use (US Site).

