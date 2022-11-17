If you have products with multi-user access, you can request a home use licence for your software. To enable home use, request a licence or borrow one from the server. Only administrators on eligible accounts can request licences.
You can request only one home use licence per subscription, regardless of how many people share the subscription. Home use is subject to certain terms and conditions. It isn’t available for all products and locations. See Home Use terms and conditions(US site) and Products eligible for home use for more information.
To request a home use licence, go to Contact Support and complete the form to create a case. Although some fields on the form are marked as optional, be sure to include the following:
If your licence has expired, sign in and click Get Started above to request a new home use licence. If you recently renewed your contract, allow some time (a maximum of 24 hours) for the request to be processed.
When you request a new home use licence, it’s extended for another term. The serial number remains the same, but you will need to reactivate the product on your home machine.
|OS
|Location
|Notes
|Windows Vista/
Windows 7/
Windows 8 and 8.1/
Windows 10
|C:\ProgramData\FLEXnet\adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data
C:\ProgramData\FLEXnet\adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data_backup.001
|These Windows files are hidden files. To see them, you may need to enable Show hidden files in the Folder Options window.
Running the LMU.exe process may lock adskflex data files and prevent deletion. You can use the Windows Task Manager to check whether the LMU.exe process is running. If it is running, you need to end the process.
|Windows XP
|C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\FLEXnet\adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data
C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\FLEXnet\adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data_backup.001
|Mac
|/Library/Preferences/FLEXnet Publisher/FLEXnet/adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data
/Library/Preferences/FLEXnet Publisher/FLEXnet/adskflex_00691b00_tsf.data_backup.001
|These Mac files are hidden files. To see them, you may need to open the FLEXnet folder. In Finder > Go menu > Go to Folder, enter this path in the Go to the Folder box and click Go:
/Library/Preferences/FLEXnet Publisher/FLEXnet/
Deleting the .data file will delete the existing activations for all 2010 and later Autodesk products, which will need to be reactivated. Products from other companies, such as Adobe, may use the same licensing technology and have similar files in the same location, so do not remove other, non-Autodesk files.
