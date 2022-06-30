How to buy
Autodesk Fusion is where skills map to careers. Are you a secondary school educator? Learn about Autodesk Certified User certifications
Students with certifications stand out to hiring managers. Showcase their skills in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows and generative design.
These bite-sized videos unpack core concepts like modelling, assembling components, drawing, rendering, managing student projects and fostering student collaboration in Autodesk Fusion.
Explore a high-level overview of Autodesk Fusion capabilities and classroom applications.
Review the fundamentals of account setup, user preferences and display settings.
Learn how to create and manage student projects and roles using Fusion Teams.
Learn how to import and manipulate files from other CAD programmes in Autodesk Fusion.
Ivy Tech Community College helps students move beyond the basics, teaching advanced skills like generative design. Through Autodesk’s certification programme, students can set themselves apart and increase employability.
How to manage access for students
Two paths to get educational access
Centralise and manage assignments and projects delivered by the students enrolled in your course.
Students can share a link to their design at the click of a button and you can view and comment directly in your browser, on any device.
Take models from other CAD programs, even in the original format and use them directly in Autodesk Fusion to collaborate with your students.
Ensure that students are making adequate progress and submitting original work with file version history.
For low-connectivity settings, offline mode kicks in when Internet goes out. Design bookings also prevent overwrites in group projects.
All data files are securely encrypted in the cloud, meaning project files follow the student – not the device or server.