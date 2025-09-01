Let there be anything

AUTODESK

Meet the designers, engineers, builders, and creators making anything with Autodesk

Noella Nibakuze

Noella embraced sustainable architecture and technology to design and build a university campus in Rwanda that tackles the threat of food insecurity.

Noel Joyce

After a life-changing accident, Noel turned his passion for biking into a revolutionary project—an adaptive mountain bike design.

Cinzia Angelini

Cinzia assembled a virtual animation studio of 350 artists worldwide to create Mila, a 3D-animated World War II film inspired by her own experiences.

Build anything

From rough draft to reality, Autodesk gives architects and engineers the power to design and build anything.

Construct anything

From first sketch to final construction, Autodesk empowers engineers and contractors to design and construct anything.

Plan, design, and construct anything

Deliver and manage resilient, sustainable, high-performance public infrastructure by using a common data environment.

Discover smarter operations and maintenance for your water assets.

Accelerate infrastructure modernisation and improve asset performance to meet increasing demand.​

With Autodesk, you can make anything

Designing for the next 100 years

Warren and Mahoney united a vast network of collaborators to deliver one of the country’s most ambitious civic infrastructure projects, setting a new benchmark for design, resilience, and co-governance.

 

Using Autodesk to design and elevate architecture

Recently, the team at Wardle brought the future into form through a design and architecture project, the Northern Transformation Program (NTP) at the University of Tasmania (UTAS).

 

Development of Canberra’s Australian War Memorial

Situated in the heart of the nation’s capital, in line of sight with Parliament House, the Australian War Memorial (AWM) stands as a shrine, a world-class museum, and an extensive archive. 

 

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

With no new permanent venues, smart infrastructure, and sustainable solutions, Autodesk will be at the heart of designing and making the LA28 Games.

 

Meet streetwear designer Tega Akinola

UK based multi-disciplinary artist and designer Tega Akinola shot to fame for her innovative and sustainable designs and collabs with brands like Nike. Now, she's celebrating limitless possibilities—and the power of Autodesk Fusion—with a one-of-a-kind summer sandal.

Explore the Autodesk Community Gallery

Share and be inspired by the amazing projects that designers and makers like you are creating with Autodesk.

Get to know Autodesk

What is Autodesk's Design & Make Platform?

Autodesk's Design and Make Platform (US Site) includes three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, that connect data, utilize AI-powered insights and automations, and help deliver business outcomes faster.

Where can I learn more about Design & Make?

We’re glad you asked! Our State of Design & Make Report is an annual global study revealing insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation drives business resilience, sustainability, and talent management. Explore the latest trends and findings in the 2025 Report here (US Site).

Wait, is Autodesk the company that does AutoCAD? 

Yes! Or more like “Yes and...”  AutoCAD started it all in 1982, and today we are a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists, and production teams. Our extensive portfolio of cloud-based and desktop applications span a wide range of industries to empower innovators everywhere to design and make a better world.