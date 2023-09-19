Wardle’s design process also received practical benefits from a 3ds Max-driven workflow. The ability to rapidly produce high-quality renders internally meant architects could share design ideas with clients early and often, bringing them along on the journey and enabling faster, more informed decision making. “Rather than waiting for external renders, our teams can quickly create visualisations, test design options, and refine details, all without leaving the 3ds Max environment,” says Callum Lynch, Design Technology Leader at Wardle. This not only improved project outcomes but also created efficiencies that resulted in reduced costs and timelines. The power of 3ds Max was particularly critical during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Working remotely, Wardle’s design teams relied on virtual collaboration tools that were augmented by 3ds Max visualisations to continue developing projects in a highly visual and collaborative way. Even while physically separated, the ability to quickly generate and share detailed imagery kept creative ideas in flow and projects moving forward. Beyond speed and efficiency, 3ds Max has helped instil a deeper design rigour within Wardle. Young graduates are trained in the software from early on, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the design conversation. Today, a core team of 10-15 designers use 3ds Max regularly as an essential part of Wardle’s approach. Creating dozens of high-quality renders, instead of the typical two or three offered in traditional workflows, provides Wardle’s clients with better clarity on the design and architecture process. Clients can visualise their future spaces in greater detail, helping to align expectations and unlock more refined, successful architectural outcomes. Wardle’s approach has not only resonated with clients but has also been recognised with numerous awards, including state and national accolades from the Australian Institute of Architects for their UTAS projects. While the awards reflect the firm’s overarching commitment to quality and innovation, the role of 3ds Max in helping to realise these visions is clear. “Our design culture is about detail, materiality, and atmosphere,” says James. “3ds Max enables us to capture and communicate those qualities better than any other tool. It’s not about using technology for technology’s sake; it’s about using the right tools to uphold and enrich the architectural vision.” In a world where technology is often seen purely through the lens of efficiency, Wardle demonstrates how it can become a vital creative partner. By harnessing Autodesk 3ds Max, Wardle isn’t just designing buildings, they’re designing tomorrow’s built environment today.