Warren and Mahoney Customer Case Study

When Warren and Mahoney began work on the new Te Rua Archives Building in Pōneke / Wellington, they weren’t just designing a building. They were designing a century-long legacy: a resilient, culturally grounded, and technologically advanced home for Aotearoa New Zealand’s most precious taonga / treasures.

So, Warren and Mahoney turned to their long-standing partnership with Autodesk, using tools from the Autodesk AEC Collection like Revit, Navisworks and Autodesk Construction Cloud. Working closely with the project’s structural team, they united a vast network of collaborators to deliver one of the country’s most ambitious civic infrastructure projects, setting a new benchmark for design, resilience, and co-governance.

With studios across New Zealand and Australia, Warren and Mahoney is one of the Pacific’s leading architecture firms. Known for their deep commitment to context, community and enduring design, the practice works across sectors from education and civic infrastructure to commercial, cultural, and master planning.