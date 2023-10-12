3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer. Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs for drawing and modeling to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.