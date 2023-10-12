How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer. Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs for drawing and modeling to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion 360 + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more
AutoCAD Web’s intuitive user interface provides easy online access to drafting tools that allow management of views, properties, and layers. Open and share 3D CAD drawings stored in the cloud to OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Review and add feedback to DWG (US Site) files without altering the originals.
SIMON DENNESS DESIGN
Image courtesy of Simon Denness
ONE CLICK METAL
One Click Metal is an additive manufacturing startup developing a low-cost metal 3D printer. Not only did they decide to use Fusion 360 to make their dream and design a reality, they also decided to integrate the machine and its processes into Eagle.
Image courtesy of One Click Metal
FALKBUILT-SPRUNG STRUCTURES
Two Canadian companies help medical facilities meet surge capacity quickly. Falkbuilt-Sprung partners with Autodesk experts to design and manufacture emergency facilities to help treat the overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases.
Image courtesy of Falkbuilt
3D CAD software allows the user to include precise dimensions in their drawings. When designing in 3D CAD, it is also much more efficient to make updates to a drawing and it streamlines the file sharing process.
3D CAD software like AutoCAD provides many advantages including:
3D CAD software is used by many different professions including architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, interior designers (US Site), civil engineers (US Site), landscape architects (US Site), industrial designers (US Site), P&ID designers (US Site), plant engineers, piping designers, MEP engineers, surveyors, urban planners, and GIS specialists.
Yes, students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.
Learn More (US Site)
The AutoCAD web app is an online CAD program and it is included when you subscribe to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues with AutoCAD in the internet browser on your computer. In addition, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. The cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files where you want and work in AutoCAD anytime, anywhere.
Yes, Autodesk offers 3D CAD certifications for products including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, Inventor, and Revit. For a full list of products available for certification and details on certification, visit Autodesk Certification (US Site).