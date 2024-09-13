-
Design engineering is a collaborative and creative problem-solving process that transforms concept designs into tangible products. This requires specialized knowledge and experience to ensure that the final product meets customer expectations, serves its intended purpose, and can be manufactured profitably.
Examples of design engineering include building and civil infrastructure construction, industrial equipment design and consumer product design (US Site), and material manufacturing and processing. Jobs in design engineering could include industrial designer, mechanical, electrical, or electronic engineer, simulation specialist, CAD designer, and CAD drafter.