Account management for admins

Designate external users

You can set any user (except a primary or secondary admin) as an external user in User Management. Usually, you do this for people who are not employees, like contractors or vendors.

 

Note: By default, users who are automatically added from a hub to your team through an integrated cloud collaboration product (such as Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build, or Autodesk Takeoff) are designated as external users.

 

To designate an external user in user details

  1. Go to user management and select by user.
  2. Find and select the appropriate user.
  3. Select change role.
  4. Choose external user from the available roles.
  5. Save your changes. 

To designate an external user with user role policy

From the team settings, you can create domain based user rules that automatically manage who is considered a standard or external user. To set external users by policy, activate domain based external users in your team settings.

 

For detailed steps on managing domain driven user rules, see manage user role policy.

 

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support