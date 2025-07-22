Flex overview

As an alternative to managing product access on an individual user basis, you can set up default access to products and services for your entire team. When you select the default assignment setting, existing and new users will access the same set of selected products.

Note: Default assignments are automatically turned off for guest users and Autodesk recommends leaving them off.

To set up default assignments:

Sign into your Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com. On your account page, select User Management > By User. Choose the Flex team for which you want to manage default assignments. Click the Team Settings gear icon at the top right. Under User Management > Default Assignments, click Set Up Default Assignments. In the Manage Default Assignments dialog, click Flex. Select the products you want to assign default access to. When Autodesk adds new products to Flex, the new products are not automatically accessible to users with default assignments. Edit the default assignments list to assign access to the new products. Click Save Changes to activate default assignments.

To turn off default assignments:

In the Manage Default Assignments dialog, clear all products.

Note: Email notifications are not sent to users for changes to default assignments.

Subscription and trial priority

When a user is assigned to both a single-user subscription and Flex tokens, tokens are not used. For example, if you assign an AutoCAD subscription that user will not consume tokens for AutoCAD.

Similarly, users in a trial period do not consume tokens for that product. Tell your users to ignore the expiring trial message. After the trial period ends, they will start using tokens.

Note: Subscription and trial priority applies only if the same Autodesk ID is used for sign-in authentication.