Many organizations have adopted virtualization practices to keep up with rapidly changing hardware and software requirements. You need fewer physical machines and can pool computer resources.
Many organizations have adopted virtualization practices to keep up with rapidly changing hardware and software requirements. You need fewer physical machines and can pool computer resources.
The ability to use your software in a virtual environment depends on what product you're using, how you purchased it, and whether the terms of use for that purchase plan permit virtualization. Check the system requirements of your software to be sure it will run in a virtual environment. To verify that your software is eligible for use in a virtual environment, review the terms of access and use for your purchase plan.
These purchase plans allow some form of virtualization:
Single-user subscription, Autodesk Flex, or an enterprise business agreement. Admins can deploy software so that an assigned user can access it from multiple devices, but only one authorized user can access a single license at a time. Single-user subscriptions require users to sign in to authorize their software access.
Note: If your virtual environment does not retain a user's MAC address on restart, the user will be required to sign in to every session to access their software.
Network license servers, server components, or server-based product components. You can virtualize server components on-premises on your own WAN, or off-premises through a third-party cloud provider. If you choose an off-premises option, ensure that:
The hosted software is properly secured by your third-party cloud provider.
You can control access to and use of the remotely hosted software.
Virtualization policy by purchase type
|Purchase type
|Virtualization of software installation
|Virtualization of server components
|
Named user subscription
|
|
|
Single-user subscription
|
Allowed
|
N/A
|
Flex
|
Allowed
|
N/A
|
Enterprise Business Agreement (Token Flex)
|
Allowed
|
Allowed
|
Multi-user subscription
|
|
|
Multi-user subscription
|
Not allowed
|
Allowed
Includes network license, servers, server components, and server-based product components.
Technical support for virtual installation
Autodesk provides technical support to make sure that your software works properly, but doesn't provide technical support for your virtual environment. If you have an issue that requires technical support, our support experts may need to verify that the issue is related to your software and not the virtual environment. They may ask you to replicate the problematic behavior in a physical environment. If it can be replicated, they will provide support. If it can't be replicated, you should contact your virtualization provider for support.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.