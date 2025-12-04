Getting started with APS APIs

& Construction
To use our APS APIs, you'll set up a workspace that connects to your billing. This works for both free and paid tier access and ensures your API usage is properly tracked.
For more detailed information about developer hubs and Autodesk Platform Services, check out this pdf (English only).
Team: Your organization’s space for subscriptions and billing.
Developer hub: Workspace for configuring API access, credentials, and environment. Each developer hub connects to one team.
Be sure to select the correct team before creating a developer hub in your Autodesk account.
Once your API subscription is assigned to a team, create a developer hub through your Autodesk account. You can do that in Autodesk account -> Products and Services -> Hubs. Once the developer hub is created, you can add teammates to the hub and start building applications in Autodesk Platform Services.
As a purchaser or an admin (primary or secondary admin in Autodesk account), you can monitor APIs’ balance, usage, and spending in Autodesk account.
As a hub admin or a developer, you can see API usage in Autodesk Platform Services.
Team admin–primary or secondary admin–can create a developer hub. If you are not a team admin and need to create a developer hub, ask your team admins to invite you to the team and assign you as a secondary admin.
No, the mapping is 1:1.
No, only one developer hub can be created per team.
There is no self-serve to switch to a different team for the developer hub. You can create a new developer hub for the other team or contact Autodesk to change the team. As a hub admin, you can move applications between developer hubs.
Only the purchaser of the APS subscriptions will be able to assign subscriptions to a team on the Autodesk account’s home page if they manage multiple teams.
