Options to request a home-use license vary depending on the license type and are located in the list of Products and Services in Autodesk Account. Not all products are available in all languages or regions. Home use is available only for the products listed in your region. Take note of the following:

In general, enterprise or server-based products (network-only products), and those that do not require activation are not eligible for home use. Education and Not for Resale (NFR) licenses are not eligible.

You can only request one home use license per subscription (for multi-user subscriptions), regardless of how many people are sharing the subscription.

If you have an industry collection, request a home-use license for individual products within the collection. You can request one product license per industry collection subscription. For example, if you subscribe to 10 AEC Collections, you can request up to 10 home use licenses for AutoCAD, 10 home use licenses for Revit, etc.

For complete terms and conditions, see the Home Use terms and conditions.(US site)