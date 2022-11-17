When you sign into Autodesk Account, you may see Classic User Management under User Management. If so, you have products that fall under the classic process. You may also see By User, By Product, and By Group. If so, you also have products that fall under the regular user management process. Here are some of the differences between the two:
- Classic user management:
- Subscriptions are usually purchased through Autodesk Sales or a reseller.
- Managed by one contract manager and one software coordinator. The purchaser of the subscription is initially designated as the contract manager, but the role can be reassigned later. The contract manager assigns a software coordinator to help manage users.
- Admins assign products only by user.
- User management:
- Managed by primary, secondary and SSO admins.
- Admins assign products by user, by product, or by group.