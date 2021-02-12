What’s in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Included software in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Discover our top CAD tools for designers and engineers. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.

Inventor

Mechanical design and 3D CAD software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Inventor Nastran

CAD-embedded finite element analysis software

Inventor Tolerance Analysis

Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to understand the cost impact of dimensional variation. 

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Powerful tools to drive product design and engineering

Software in the Product Design and Manufacturing Collection works together to create exceptional results for product designers and engineers.

Factory Design Utilities

Conceptualize, plan, and validate manufacturing facilities

Inventor Nesting

True shape nesting software for Inventor to optimize yield from flat raw material

Navisworks Manage

Control outcomes with clash detection and advanced coordination, 5D analysis, and simulation tools.

ReCap Pro

Reality capture and 3D scanning software and services

Software to plan and optimize manufacturing processes

The powerful tools in the Product Design and Manufacturing Collection work together to create exceptional results for manufacturing.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes a powerful set of extended capabilities for Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems.

What products are included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

Products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection include Inventor, AutoCAD, Fusion, Navisworks Manage, 3ds Max, Vault Basic, ReCap Pro, Factory Design Utilities, Inventor CAM, Inventor Nastran, Inventor Tolerance Analysis, Autodesk Drive, and Autodesk Rendering.

How are the products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection integrated?

The products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection are integrated and connected to support the complete product development lifecycle. The design and engineering products that extend the capabilities of Inventor are integrated so you won’t leave the familiar interface for downstream workflows.

  • Inventor Nastran

  • Inventor Tolerance Analysis

  • Inventor CAM

  • Inventor Nesting

  • Factory Design Utilities

  • Vault Basic

The other products included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection use connected data for cloud-based CAD/CAM/CEA, electrical design, factory layout design, and cinematic rendering capabilities.

  • AutoCAD

  • Fusion

  • Navisworks Manage

  • 3DS Max

Who benefits from the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes tools that enable associative workflows for downstream processes and unite teams with connected data throughout the entire product development process.

 

The collection supports product designers and engineers, manufacturing engineers, production engineers, and others who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems. Benefits include:

  • Faster time to market

  • Improved product development agility

  • Increased manufacturing throughput

  • Optimized factory design

  • Increased manufacturing flexibility 

How much does a Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription cost?

The price of an annual Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is  and the price of a monthly Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is . The price of a 3-year Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is .

What if we don’t need every product in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

Use the products you need and will get the most value from. If you use just 2 or 3 of the products in the collection, the subscription cost is likely to be lower than subscribing to products individually. You’ll increase the capabilities of your business, simplify software administration, and reduce the time spent from project start to completion.

How do I upgrade from an individual product subscription to a collection?

If you purchased your subscription online from our website, you can upgrade to an industry collection when your current product subscription expires. If you purchased your subscription from a sales representative or authorized partner, contact them for assistance. Learn more about upgrading your Autodesk product or plans.

What are the system requirements for the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

Most desktop products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection run on Microsoft® Windows®. See Product Design & Manufacturing Collection system requirements (US Site) for specific product details.

Can I install the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection on multiple computers?

See Autodesk industry collection licensing behavior (US Site) for full details on computer access for single-user and multi-user licenses. 

How do I download a trial of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection?

Download a free trial of any software—you can try multiple products simultaneously—included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive as trials are typically large file sizes. Download trials one at a time, then restart your computer to get started. For help with trialing products in the collection, follow our step-by-step download and install instructions.

What if I need help downloading and installing a trial?

Review our support article to troubleshoot Autodesk product download issues (US Site).

