Admins who manage cloud products like Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360, or Flow Production Tracking use hubs to manage user access to projects and collaboration workflows. A hub is a place where teams access software, store data, and collaborate on projects from anywhere.

As a primary or secondary admin with an active subscription, you can view all hubs associated with your Autodesk Team on the Autodesk account > Products and Services > Hubs page. Support for our different Autodesk cloud products is gradually being added to the Hubs page. Even though you can view a hub associated with your team, you won’t be able to manage that hub until you’ve been added as a hub account admin. To obtain access, contact your hub admin.

Note: Users you add to a hub are added to your team as guest users if they’re not already on the team with another role.

Tip: Keep guest users in your team’s user list to allow them to view their projects across various hubs for their Autodesk software.

From the Hubs page, you can:

View hubs in one place

Understand the hub ecosystem for their teams

Reduce the need to contact Autodesk support to understand how to work with hubs

Note: If a user stops collaborating in an ACC or BIM 360 hub or project, first remove that user from the ACC or BIM 360 hub and then remove them from your team. This will ensure the removal persists. See Add and remove users.