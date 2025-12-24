Account management for admins

Resource and API Usage

Resource and API Usage in Autodesk account shows real-time balances and usage data for resources (items used in Capacity-based subscriptions) and APIs. Learn more about Capacity-based subscriptions (US Site).

Overview

 

Resource and API Usage provides a centralized view of real-time balances for all resources by a team. It helps Autodesk account admins (primary, secondary, SSO) monitor consumption, plan renewals, and avoid service interruptions. Each resource appears in a card format with the following details:
  • Balance available: Shows the remaining units compared to the total purchase (e.g., 140 of 150 available).
  • Total capacity purchased: Displays the total units purchased for the product (e.g., 60,000 units).
  • Balance expiration and refresh information: Highlights when access ends or when balances refresh (e.g., ends in 30 days, refreshes in 12 days).

All resources, including APIs, are pooled at a team level. For example, if 1,000 assets are available for Info360 Asset in team A, users with full access in team A can access them on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Dashboard showing API and capacity-based products usage.

API Balance

 

The billing measurement for each API unit is a charged unit. Each charged unit equals a fixed amount of API usage.

 

For Free tier subscribers, there is no cost for charged units. The API balance updates when a full unit is used. For example, if 1 unit is 20 processing minutes, the balance updates after 20 minutes of use.

 

Paid tier subscribers will not be billed or charged tokens for partial units. For example, if you only use 10 processing minutes in a billing cycle and a charge unit is 20 minutes, you won’t be charged. The 10 minutes used rolls over to the next billing cycle.

 

If you have a mix of subscription types in the same team, the system calculates API use in this order:

  1. Free tier
  2. Token Flex (EBA)
  3. Flex
  4. Pay as You Go

API Usage and Usage Breakdown

 

These sections show actual usage, not units charged. Note that:

  • Usage data is based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
  • Usage data is refreshed on a delay—typically a few minutes, but it can take up to 30 minutes. If you don’t see the most recent API calls reflected, wait a short time and refresh the page.
  • Up to 24 months of historical data is available in reporting.

Pay as You Go

 

When you subscribe to Pay as You Go:

  • You are responsible for keeping payment method information current. At the end of each billing cycle, you, as a purchaser, will receive an invoice for automatic charges using the saved payment method.
  • Your billing cycle is based on the geo/time zone captured at the time of purchase. For example, if you purchase on July 15, your first billing cycle is July 15-August 14. Billing cycle dates can be different from the time zone (UTC) that’s used for tracking the API usage.
  • Charges on the invoice are based on the number of charged units used. Any usage that does not complete a fully charged unit will roll over into the next billing cycle.

