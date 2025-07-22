& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
One of the keys to your team's success is the ability to stay up to date with knowledge about products and technologies related to your strategic objectives. If you're an admin with an Autodesk Business Success Plan, you can create learning plans right in the Success Center of your Autodesk account. You compose your plan by choosing tutorials, curated lists, modules, collections, and other items from Autodesk's catalog of on-demand learning content. Then you assign members of your team to the plan. Assigned members will receive an email notifying them of the learning plan and inviting them to consume the content on Autodesk's Learn site. You'll be able to track their progress in the Success Center.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.