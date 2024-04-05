Primary admins can optionally request notifications about users who aren’t actively running assigned products. In the Usage Notifications feature of Autodesk Account, admins specify scheduling options to receive automatic email notifications of user inactivity. Based on what they learn from these notifications, primary and secondary admins can then go to the Usage Report to unassign inactive users.

Note: Inactive user data is only available for subscriptions on a Standard or Premium plan.

To set up usage notifications:

Sign in to your Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com Under Reporting, select Usage Notifications. In the Usage Notifications window, click Set Up. Select the notification scheduling options you want: From the calendar, select the date you want Autodesk to begin sending usage notification emails.

Select the frequency you want to receive notification emails. You can choose to get emails weekly, biweekly, monthly, or every three months.

Select an inactive date range. You can choose to see reports of inactive users during the past: thirty days, three months, six months, nine months, or one year. Click Turn On. A message indicates that inactive user notifications have been turned on.

To edit usage notifications:

In the Usage Notifications window, click Edit. Change the starting date, frequency, or date range. Click Save. A message indicates that changes have been saved.

To turn off usage notifications:



In the Usage Notifications window, toggle the switch to the ‘off’ position. A message will confirm that Usage Notifications have been turned off.

To unassign inactive users:

When you receive an email notification about inactive users, you’ll see a button with the caption, “View inactive users.” (You'll only see this button if you have inactive users.)

Click View Inactive Users to open the Usage Report, pre-filtered to show only inactive users. Check the boxes next to those users you want to unassign. On the message that appears, click Unassign. In the Unassign confirmation window that appears, click Unassign.

Note: You can also go directly to the Usage Report in your account to unassign users. In this case, the listing won’t be automatically filtered for inactive users.