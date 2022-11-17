Account management for admins

Usage reporting FAQs

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How is use defined?

When a product has been started and obtained a valid license, a usage event is reported. If you are accessing the product with Flex, the daily token rate is consumed. If you have a single-user subscription, seat usage is counted for that day in usage reporting. If the product continues to be in *meaningful use beyond 24 hours, another token charge is made or another day’s seat usage is counted.  
*Each product defines operations which are considered meaningful use.

 

Note: Most Autodesk products include an idle awareness feature that delays the next daily token charge or usage reporting event when no meaningful use is detected. Check Flex products that support idle awareness (US Site) to find out if your product version supports the idle awareness feature.

What if I start a product accidentally? Is usage still included in the reporting?

Yes, if you launch a product for less than five minutes, it is included in the daily usage and user count for both subscription seat usage and Flex usage. If you are on Flex, tokens charged will be reported as 0.

Why is zero token usage reported?

Certain features within a product trigger access to the product. While usage is counted in products used and user metrics, you are not charged any tokens.

How are the selectable time ranges reported?

For the Seat Usage, Token Usage, and Export pages, time ranges available for your selection are reported as follows:

  • Past 30 days. Rolling 30-day window.
  • Past three months. Most recent fully completed three months.
  • Past six months. Most recent fully completed six months.
  • Past nine months. Most recent fully completed nine months.
  • Past 12 months. Most recent fully completed 12 months.

For the Usage Report, time ranges contain both a custom date selector and five preset rolling date ranges.

 

Note: In data reported based on the range selections for multiple months, the current month isn’t included. Use Past 30 days to view data for the current month.

 

Tip: With the Export Usage feature, you can use All dates, an additional time filter option. All dates allows you to export reported usage for both expired and active subscriptions through the report date.

What happens when I am disconnected from the internet?

If you’re using Flex to access a product, you can go offline for a maximum of 24 hours following your last sign-in. After that, the product shuts down. 
Note: If you have a single-user subscription, you can go offline for a maximum of 30 days following your last sign-in.

What does "Last processed time” in usage reporting mean?  

It means the last date and time, displayed in your local time zone, that usage reporting was refreshed and reported in Autodesk Account.

Why does my token usage reporting data appear to be incorrect?

Reporting data may be inaccurate in the following situations:

  • When multiple users are accessing a product using the same username and password.

  • When a user is assigned to both a subscription and a product in Flex, they won’t consume tokens for product access.

What information shown on the Balances page differs from information displayed on the Token Usage page?

The Balances page shows balances for both Flex tokens and shared cloud credits.

See also

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support