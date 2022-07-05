3D CAD

Autodesk has 3D CAD software designed to meet your needs. Design and make anything with AutoCAD®, our most popular 3D CAD software.

What is 3D CAD software

3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer. Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.

How is 3D CAD software used?

  • Staging and rigging company sets new stage during pandemic

    Learn how Simon Denness – a designer and architectural technologist – uses AutoCAD and Revit to impress clients with extremely detailed 2D/3D models, real-time adjustments, and competitive pricing.

    Image courtesy of Simon Denness

  • One Click Metal democratizes metal additive manufacturing

    One Click Metal is an additive manufacturing (US Site) startup developing a low-cost metal 3D printer. Not only did they decide to use Fusion 360 to make their dream and design a reality, they also decided to integrate the machine and its processes into Eagle.

    Image courtesy of One Click Metal

  • How companies help get COVID-19 facilities built in less than 3 weeks

    Two Canadian companies help medical facilities meet surge capacity quickly. Falkbuilt-Sprung partners with Autodesk experts to design and manufacture emergency facilities to help treat the overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Image courtesy of Falkbuilt

3D CAD software tutorials

  • AUTOCAD

    Get the most out of your AutoCAD with these tutorials, tips, videos, webinars, and free resources.

  • FUSION 360

    Get started with Fusion 360 tutorials, videos, events & webinars on toolpaths, mechanical assemblies, and more.

  • REVIT

    Learn the essentials to getting started with Revit, building design software specifically built for Building Information Modeling.

Free 3D CAD software resources

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

3D CAD software allows the user to include precise dimensions in their drawings. When designing in 3D CAD, it is also much more efficient to make updates to a drawing and it streamlines the file sharing process.

3D CAD software like AutoCAD provides many advantages including:

  • Increased accuracy for drawing precise dimensions
  • Automating common processes
  • Access to libraries of routinely used items such as doors, windows, and manufacturing parts
  • Ability to quickly adjust parts of a drawing without needing to start over
  • Managing complex designs details all within one file
  • Creating blocks for frequently drawn items
  • Increased collaboration with colleagues through the ability to share and mark the same file

3D CAD software is used by many different professions including architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, interior designers, civil engineers, landscape architects, industrial designers, P&ID designers, plant engineers, piping designers, MEP engineers, surveyors, urban planners, and GIS specialists.

Yes, students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.

The AutoCAD web app is an online CAD program and it is included when you subscribe to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues with AutoCAD in the internet browser on your computer. In addition, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. The cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files where you want and work in AutoCAD anytime, anywhere.

Yes, Autodesk offers 3D CAD certifications for products including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, Inventor, and Revit. For a full list of products available for certification and details on certification, visit Autodesk Certification (US Site).