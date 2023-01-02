Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
There are several advantages of 2D CAD drafting compared to 3D CAD drafting. 2D CAD drafting tools from Autodesk are easy to use. You can digitally create design components along with precise dimensions, even incorporating details from previously built designs. Then, when changes need to be made, the 2D CAD tool automatically calculates the changes in different factors, driving efficiency into project management.