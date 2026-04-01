Students and educators Overview Eligibility Getting started as a student Installing assigned products Renew software access Student’s guide to the Education Plan Admins and institutions Overview Eligibility Getting started as an Educator Set up a class Installing assigned products Renew Software Access Educators Guide to the Education Plan Onboarding guides Confirming Eligibility as an Admin Educational institutions Enable SSO Set up a class Renew educational software access Unqualified organisations Admin’s guide to the Education Plan