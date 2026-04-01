& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your licence type.
For Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access. You can start the renewal process 30 days before your expiration date.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
How to renew access (1:35 min.)
As of December 31st 2027, Autodesk will no longer offer new network and multi-seat licences. When you renew, Autodesk recommends that you choose Institution subscriptions. However, if your serial number licence expires, and you need more time to transition to Institution subscriptions, renew following these steps:
Network licences: Once your licence expires, generate a new network licence file. For more information, see Obtain and install a licence file.
Multi-seat standalone licences: Reactivate by entering the existing serial number in the product you want to renew:
Tip: To find your product serial number, see View your product licence information.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.