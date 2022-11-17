If you are new to Autodesk, you need to create an Autodesk account to use products under the Education plan. Make sure you are eligible for educational access (see below).

Autodesk uses a single sign-on (SSO) system. That means you can use the same email and password to sign in to many Autodesk websites. If you have signed in to Registration and Activation, Education Community, Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Discussion Groups or certain other Autodesk websites, you already have an Autodesk account.

If you already have an Autodesk account, simply sign in to your account on the Get Products page (US site) and skip to Confirm eligibility for students and educators below.