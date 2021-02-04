When it comes to yacht design, no detail is too big—or too small—because every inch of the boat is bespoke. Winch Design knows this from experience.

Founded 33 years ago by Andrew and Jane Winch with the design of a 36-foot sailboat for their very first project, the company has grown exponentially with more than 100 employees. The company has won nine World Superyacht Awards since 2009 and 17 Showboat Design Awards. It’s devoted not only to yachts and superyachts now, but also architecture and private aviation.

Matthew Wilkinson has been designing yachts utilizing AutoCAD for the past seven years at Winch Design. Yachts take on a variety of forms and purposes, from charter to personal use, he explains. All projects begin with consultations and development of ideas from the client’s point-of-view, such as determining the best placement of social spaces or the privacy of an owner’s suite and windows with ultimate views. The design process for the entire exterior and interior typically takes up to two years as the design comes to life.