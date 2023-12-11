Demand for new ways of designing and making is accelerating. Our customers are being asked to do things faster, more sustainably, at a lower cost and with higher quality. Our advancements in AI are helping you to meet the moment – not just by increasing productivity, but by giving you tools that help you push the boundaries of what’s possible. We have been investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade. Today, Autodesk AI is available to augment creative problem-solving and exploration, automate tedious and repetitive work, and give individuals and teams access to powerful analysis tools to inform decision-making.