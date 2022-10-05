Sustainability: Reduce your carbon footprint and achieve net-zero targets. LEARN MORE

Autodesk Public Sector

Unlocking the value of your data in a changing world

Discover how Autodesk software helps the Public Sector to plan, design, build and operate – empowering you to make the right decisions for your communities.

Bridge images courtesy of the California Department of Transportation. Design and 3D rendering by the Parsons Brinckerhoff Project Visualization Group.

Platform approach to connect eco-systems

With growing demands for limited resources, setting priorities is more difficult than ever. Connect your ecosystems and enable new capabilities to make decisions with accurate information.

  • BIM Collaborate

    A complete and connected solution to collect, manage and share all project information within a single, centralised environment.

    Explore BIM Collaborate

  • Digital Twin with Tandem

    Create data-rich digital twins that mirror the built environment to enable increase estate-wide visibility of asset information.

    Explore Tandem

  • Connect to ESRI GIS

    View model and asset data in a spatial context by connecting desktop and cloud environments to improve collaboration and decision-making.

    Explore ESRI GIS

  • Connect data with Forge

    Unite data, applications and workflows through API-driven integrations enabled by Autodesk Forge.

    Explore Forge

Create solutions to meet demanding project objectives

Enable capabilities that extend across the project lifecycle, empowering the Public Sector to create the workflows required to achieve the required project outcomes.

  • Plan with Forma

    Test design concepts and planning proposal against key criteria to optimise the potential of every space.

    Explore Forma

  • Design with AEC Collections

    A toolkit of industry-leading capabilities to create conceptual and detailed designs for buildings and infrastructure.

    Explore AEC Collections

  • Improve collaboration

    Enable design teams to work seamlessly, regardless of location and in real time to achieve greater design outcomes that reduce errors and rework.

    Explore BIM Collaborate Pro

  • Construct with Build

    Capabilities that connect the office to the construction site and project manage the supply-chain eco-system.

    Explore Build

You’re in charge of your most precious resource - water

Water professionals face rising prices, increased regulation, climate change - to name but a few. Rise to the challenges by equipping yourself with tools tailored to your region and ways of working.

  • Drainage design done right

    InfoDrainage is the full design and analysis solution that ensures projects are cost-effective, compliant, and sustainable.

    Design with confidence

  • Storm, sewer, flood

    Model complex hydraulic and hydrologic networks with InfoWorks ICM to come up with clear answers to crucial questions.

    Know before it happens

  • Data is your best asset

    Eventually, the service you provide will only be as good as the health of your assets. Plan accordingly with Info360 Asset.

    Inspect your way to success

  • You’re going to need a map

    InfoWorks WS Pro plugs the entire organisation into a model of your real-world water distribution system. Build, edit, run.

    The digital twin solution

