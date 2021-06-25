“To manage the design element of the project more effectively, we decided to keep the design responsibility of Phase 2 within the council and contracted 3D Technical Design to work on the design on our behalf as part of the team. However, we knew that this made it even more important to overcome potential communication issues. We started exploring different BIM tools so that we could establish a Common Data Environment (CDE) to manage all aspects of the project. Based on price, quality and functionality, Autodesk came out on top,” said Sébastien Danneels, DHN Technical Lead Manager at Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

He added that, “As a local authority, we have diverse services that are all subject to the same level of high-level IT security. For BIM to work, we needed our IT team to allow us to access the CDE hosted by Autodesk that would also be accessed by our contractors and consultants. Thankfully, the robust security measures that Autodesk employs means it wasn’t an issue.”