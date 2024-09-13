Severn Trent Water, one of the UK's largest regulated water and sewage companies, serves approximately 4.6 million customers. The company focuses on delivering clean water, protecting the environment, and improving river health. In its eighth regulatory investment cycle (AMP8), Severn Trent plans to invest around six billion pounds to enhance infrastructure and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, ahead of Water UK's 2050 target.

This video shows how Severn Trent are leveraging digital transformation to manage a quadruple increase in spending without a proportional increase in staff. Severn Trent Water utilise various Autodesk products like AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Revit, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud to ensure accurate, efficient, and collaborative project management. This digital approach allows for better targeting of environmental impact reductions and enhances collaboration with the supply chain, leading to fewer errors and greater optimisation.

The collaborative and cooperative relationship with their partners enhances project outcomes by integrating everyone's knowledge and experience. By prioritising collaboration, data, and automation, Severn Trent aims to effectively address complex challenges and ensure long-term success across multiple AMP investment periods.