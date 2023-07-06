Hampshire County Council

Within the Council’s administration sits the Property Services team. A 400-strong multi-disciplinary team that works for HCC and its partner organisations, other local authorities and public bodies across the south-east of England.



Its purpose is to shape, design, deliver, maintain and operate the buildings and sites that provide key public services and places for the communities that HCC serves.

Property Services' core objective is to deliver great public value outcomes, that improve the lives of Hampshire residents. The team delivers capital projects ranging from new schools and care homes to libraries and fire stations as well as museums and art galleries plus many more.