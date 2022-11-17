Admins can access Team Insights under the Reporting section of Autodesk Account. Team Insights provide information about a team's subscription and show product usage for each user. This information can help you to identify actions for optimising user assignments, product usage, and subscriptions. Insights are updated daily.

The primary, secondary or SSO admin can view Team Insights. In addition, some insights require specific role permission. For example, only admins who can purchase more seats for their team can see over-assignment insights.

Insights are only available if:

Your team has a single-user subscription or Flex.

For product insights, your individual users opt in for data collection and have active usage.

Your team is on a Premium plan for insights that provides user-level details.

For product insights (such as AutoCAD), your individual users have active usage.

Note: Not all Autodesk products support Insights. Insights are not available for products under Classic User Management.