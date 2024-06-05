The Balances page in Autodesk account shows real-time balances and usage data for Flex tokens and shared cloud credits.
The Balances page provides a visualisation for each of your teams that shows:
Green and red bands in the donut chart indicate that available tokens exceed 20% of the total purchased or are fewer than that.
The Balances page also provides access to token usage information for each of your teams.
If you’re in a region in which Flex is not yet supported, the Balances page provides real-time shared cloud credit balances. A chart for your contract shows you the current number of:
Green and red bands in the donut chart indicate that available shared cloud credits exceed 20% of the total purchased or are fewer than that.
In addition to shared cloud credit balance, the Balances page provides access to usage information for your contract.
