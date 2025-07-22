One of the keys to your team's success is the ability to stay up to date with knowledge about products and technologies related to your strategic objectives. If you're an admin with an Autodesk Business Success Plan, you can create learning plans right in the Success Centre of your Autodesk account. You compose your plan by choosing tutorials, curated lists, modules, collections, and other items from Autodesk's catalogue of on-demand learning content. Then you assign members of your team to the plan. Assigned members will receive an email notifying them of the learning plan and inviting them to consume the content on Autodesk's Learn site. You'll be able to track their progress in the Success Centre.