Options to request a home use licence vary depending on the licence type and are located in the list of Products and Services in Autodesk Account. Not all products are available in all languages or regions. Home use is available only for the products listed in your region. Take note of the following:

In general, enterprise or server-based products (network-only products) and those that do not require activation are not eligible for home use. Education and Not for Resale (NFR) licences are not eligible.

You can only request one home use licence per subscription (for multi-user subscriptions), regardless of how many people are sharing the subscription.

If you have an industry collection, request a home use licence for individual products within the collection. You can request one product licence per industry collection subscription. For example, if you subscribe to 10 AEC Collections, you can request up to 10 home use licences for AutoCAD, 10 home use licences for Revit, etc.

For complete terms and conditions, see the Home Use terms and conditions (US site).