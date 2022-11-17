With seat usage reporting, admins can see which users have assigned products and monitor their frequency of use. With this information, admins can optimise seat assignments and purchasing decisions. Seat usage reporting is only available for products with single-user access and can only measure the activity of users connected to the internet.

The seat usage summary tracks:

Total users : People on your team who have opened and used products

Total products : Assigned products that have been used

Total seats: Subscription seats for products with single-user access

Note: Data is protected by Autodesk privacy principles and is only used for the purposes for which it was collected. For more information, see the Autodesk privacy statement (US site).