|Industry Collection:
- Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
- Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
- Media & Entertainment Collection
|Fare riferimento al nome di prodotto specifico all'interno di una Collection per visualizzare le versioni precedenti idonee per tale prodotto
|3ds Max 2025
|
3ds Max 2024
3ds Max 2023
3ds Max 2022
3ds Max 2024 con Softimage**
3ds Max 2023 con Softimage**
3ds Max 2022 con Softimage**
** Disponibile come versione precedente solo per abbonamenti a 3ds Max risultanti dal trasferimento di postazioni associate a piani di manutenzione per Autodesk 3ds Max con Softimage.
|3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2025
|3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2024
3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2023
3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2022
|3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2021
|3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018
|Advance Steel 2025
|Advance Steel 2024
Advance Steel 2023
Advance Steel 2022
|Alias AutoStudio 2025
|Alias AutoStudio 2024
Alias AutoStudio 2023
Alias AutoStudio 2022
|Alias Concept 2025
|Alias Concept 2024
Alias Concept 2023
Alias Concept 2022
|Alias Design 2021
|Alias Design 2020
Alias Design 2019
Alias Design 2018
|Alias SpeedForm 2019
|Alias SpeedForm 2018
Alias SpeedForm 2017
Alias SpeedForm 2016
|Alias Surface 2025
|Alias Surface 2024
Alias Surface 2023
Alias Surface 2022
|Arnold 2025
|Arnold 2024
Arnold 2023
Arnold 2022
|AutoCAD - including specialized toolsets
|AutoCAD 2024
AutoCAD 2023
AutoCAD 2022
AutoCAD Architecture 2024
AutoCAD Architecture 2023
AutoCAD Architecture 2022
AutoCAD Electrical 2024
AutoCAD Electrical 2023
AutoCAD Electrical 2022
AutoCAD Mechanical 2024
AutoCAD Mechanical 2023
AutoCAD Mechanical 2022
AutoCAD Map 3D 2024
AutoCAD Map 3D 2023
AutoCAD Map 3D 2022
AutoCAD MEP 2024
AutoCAD MEP 2023
AutoCAD MEP 2022
AutoCAD Raster Design 2024
AutoCAD Raster Design 2023
AutoCAD Raster Design 2022
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022
|AutoCAD 2025
|AutoCAD 2024
AutoCAD 2023
AutoCAD 2022
|AutoCAD Architecture 2025
|AutoCAD Architecture 2024
AutoCAD Architecture 2023
AutoCAD Architecture 2022
|AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2021
|AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2020
AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2019
AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2018
|AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2021
|AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2020
AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2019
AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2018
|AutoCAD Electrical 2025
|AutoCAD Electrical 2024
AutoCAD Electrical 2023
AutoCAD Electrical 2022
|AutoCAD for Mac 2025
|AutoCAD for Mac 2024
AutoCAD for Mac 2023
AutoCAD for Mac 2022
|AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2021
|AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2020
AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2019
AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2018
|AutoCAD LT 2025
|AutoCAD LT 2024
AutoCAD LT 2023
AutoCAD LT 2022
|AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2025
|AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2024
AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2023
AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2022
|AutoCAD LT for Mac 2025
|AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024
AutoCAD LT for Mac 2023
AutoCAD LT for Mac 2022
|AutoCAD Map 3D 2025
|AutoCAD Map 3D 2024
AutoCAD Map 3D 2023
AutoCAD Map 3D 2022
|AutoCAD Mechanical 2025
|AutoCAD Mechanical 2024
AutoCAD Mechanical 2023
AutoCAD Mechanical 2022
|AutoCAD MEP 2025
|AutoCAD MEP 2024
AutoCAD MEP 2023
AutoCAD MEP 2022
|AutoCAD Plant 3D 2025
|AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022
|AutoCAD Raster Design 2025
|AutoCAD Raster Design 2024
AutoCAD Raster Design 2023
AutoCAD Raster Design 2022
|AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2025
|AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2024
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2023
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2022
|Building Design Suite - Premium 2021
|Building Design Suite - Premium 2020
Building Design Suite - Premium 2019
Building Design Suite - Premium 2018
|Building Design Suite - Standard 2021
|Building Design Suite - Standard 2020
Building Design Suite - Standard 2019
Building Design Suite - Standard 2018
|Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2021
|Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
|CFD - Premium 2024
|
CFD - Premium 2023
CFD - Premium 2021
CFD - Premium 2019
|CFD - Ultimate 2024
|CFD - Ultimate 2023
CFD - Ultimate 2021
CFD - Ultimate 2019
Accesso alle versioni per utente singolo precedenti alla versione 2021 non disponibile
|Civil 3D 2025
|Civil 3D 2024
Civil 3D 2023
Civil 3D 2022
|Civil 3D 2023 - Grading Optimization
|Civil 3D 2022 - Grading Optimization
|Civil 3D 2023 - Project Explorer
|Civil 3D 2022 - Project Explorer
Civil 3D 2021 - Project Explorer
|Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2021
|Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2020
Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2019
Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2018
Softimage 2015**
**Disponibile tramite Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2016
|Fabrication CADmep 2025
|Fabrication CADmep 2024
Fabrication CADmep 2023
Fabrication CADmep 2022
|Fabrication CAMduct 2025
|Fabrication CAMduct 2024
Fabrication CAMduct 2023
Fabrication CAMduct 2022
|Fabrication ESTmep 2025
|Fabrication ESTmep 2024
Fabrication ESTmep 2023
Fabrication ESTmep 2022
|Factory Design Suite - Premium 2021
|Factory Design Suite - Premium 2020
Factory Design Suite - Premium 2019
Factory Design Suite - Premium 2018
|Factory Design Suite - Standard 2021
|Factory Design Suite - Standard 2020
Factory Design Suite - Standard 2019
Factory Design Suite - Standard 2018
|Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2021
|Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
|Factory Design Utilities 2025
|Factory Design Utilities 2024
Factory Design Utilities 2023
Factory Design Utilities 2022
|FeatureCAM - Premium 2025
|FeatureCAM - Premium 2024
FeatureCAM - Premium 2023
FeatureCAM - Premium 2022
|FeatureCAM - Standard 2025
|FeatureCAM - Standard 2024
FeatureCAM - Standard 2023
FeatureCAM - Standard 2022
|FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2025
|FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022
|Flame 2025
|Flame 2024
Flame 2023
Flame 2022
|Flame Assist 2025
|Flame Assist 2024
Flame Assist 2023
Flame Assist 2022
|Flame - Transizione 2024
|Flame - Transizione 2023
Flame - Transizione 2022
Flame - Transizione 2021
|Flare 2025
|Flare 2024
Flare 2023
Flare 2022
|Fusion 2025 with CAMplete TruePath 2025
|Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2024
Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2023
Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2022
|Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2025
|Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2024
Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2023
Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2022
|Fusion with FeatureCAM
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022
|Fusion with FeatureCAM Standard
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
FeatureCAM - Standard 2024
FeatureCAM - Standard 2023
FeatureCAM - Standard 2022
|Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2025
|Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2024
Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2023
Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2022
|Fusion with PowerInspect
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022
|Fusion with PowerMill Standard
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerMill - Standard 2024
PowerMill - Standard 2023
PowerMill - Standard 2022
|Fusion with PowerMill Ultimate
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerMill - Ultimate 2024
PowerMill - Ultimate 2023
PowerMill - Ultimate 2022
|Fusion with PowerShape
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerShape - Ultimate 2024
PowerShape - Ultimate 2023
PowerShape - Ultimate 2022
|Helius PFA 2021
|Helius PFA 2019
Helius PFA 2018
Helius PFA 2017
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2025
|HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
|InfoDrainage - Standard 2025
|InfoDrainage - Standard 2024
InfoDrainage - Standard 2023
|InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2025
|InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2024
InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2023
|InfoWater Pro 2025
|InfoWater Pro 2024
InfoWater Pro 2023
|InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2025
|InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2024
InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2023
|InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2025
|InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2024
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2023
|InfoWorks WS Pro 2025
|InfoWorks WS Pro 2024
InfoWorks WS Pro 2023
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2021
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2018
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2021
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2018
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2021
|Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
|InfraWorks 2025
|InfraWorks 2024
InfraWorks 2023
InfraWorks 2022
|Inventor 2021
|Inventor 2020
Inventor 2019
Inventor 2018
|Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2025
|Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2024
Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2023
Inventor HSM - Ultimate 2022
|Inventor ETO - Developer 2023
|Inventor ETO - Developer 2022
Inventor ETO - Developer 2021
Inventor ETO - Developer 2020
|Inventor ETO - Distribution 2023
|Inventor ETO - Distribution 2022
Inventor ETO - Distribution 2021
Inventor ETO - Distribution 2020
|Inventor LT™ 2021
|Inventor LT™ 2020
Inventor LT™ 2019
Inventor LT™ 2018
|Inventor Nastran 2025
|Inventor Nastran 2024
Inventor Nastran 2023
Inventor Nastran 2022
|Inventor Nesting 2025
|Inventor Nesting 2024
Inventor Nesting 2023
Inventor Nesting 2022
|Inventor Professional 2025
|Inventor Professional 2024
Inventor Professional 2023
Inventor Professional 2022
|Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2025
|Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2024
Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2023
Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2022
|Lustre 2025
|Lustre 2024
Lustre 2023
Lustre 2022
|Lustre - Transizione 2025
|Lustre - Transizione 2024
Lustre - Transizione 2023
Lustre - Transizione 2022
|Maya 2025
|Maya 2024
Maya 2023
Maya 2022
Maya 2024 con Softimage**
Maya 2023 con Softimage**
Maya 2022 con Softimage**
**Disponibile come versione precedente solo per abbonamenti ad Autodesk Maya trasferiti da postazioni associate ad un piano di manutenzione di Autodesk Maya con Softimage.
|Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2025
|Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2024
Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2023
Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2022
|Maya Creative 2025
|Maya Creative 2024
Maya Creative 2023
|Maya LT 2020
|Maya LT 2019
Maya LT 2018
Maya LT 2017
|Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020
|Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2017
|Maya 2025 con Softimage
|Maya 2024 con Softimage
Maya 2023 con Softimage
Maya 2022 con Softimage
Softimage 2015
|MEP Fabrication Suite 2020
|AutoCAD 2019
AutoCAD 2018
AutoCAD 2017
Fabrication CADmep 2019
Fabrication CADmep 2018
Fabrication CADmep 2017
Fabrication CAMduct 2019
Fabrication CAMduct 2018
Fabrication CAMduct 2017
Fabrication ESTmep 2019
Fabrication ESTmep 2018
Fabrication ESTmep 2017
NavisWorks® Manage 2019
NavisWorks® Manage 2018
NavisWorks® Manage 2017
NavisWorks® Simulate 2019
NavisWorks® Simulate 2018
NavisWorks® Simulate 2017
Point Layout 2019
Point Layout 2018
Point Layout 2017
Revit 2019
Revit 2018
Revit 2017
|Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2024
|Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2023
Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2021
Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2019
|Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2024
|Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2023
Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2021
Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2019
|Moldflow® Insight Premium 2024
|Moldflow® Insight Premium 2023
Moldflow® Insight Premium 2021
Moldflow® Insight Premium 2019
|Moldflow® Insight Standard 2024
|Moldflow® Insight Standard 2023
Moldflow® Insight Standard 2021
Moldflow® Insight Standard 2019
|Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2024
|Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2023
Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2021
Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2019
|Moldflow® Synergy 2024
|Moldflow® Synergy 2023
Moldflow® Synergy 2021
Moldflow® Synergy 2019
|MotionBuilder 2025
|MotionBuilder 2024
MotionBuilder 2023
MotionBuilder 2022
|Mudbox 2025
|Mudbox 2024
Mudbox 2023
Mudbox 2022
|Navisworks Manage 2025
|Navisworks Manage 2024
Navisworks Manage 2023
Navisworks Manage 2022
|Navisworks Simulate 2025
|Navisworks Simulate 2024
Navisworks Simulate 2023
Navisworks Simulate 2022
|Netfabb Local Simulation 2025
|Netfabb Local Simulation 2024
Netfabb Local Simulation 2023
Netfabb Local Simulation 2022
|Netfabb - Premium 2025
|Netfabb - Premium 2024
Netfabb - Premium 2023
Netfabb - Premium 2022
|Netfabb - Utimate 2025
|Netfabb - Utimate 2024
Netfabb - Utimate 2023
Netfabb - Utimate 2022
|Plant Design Suite - Premium 2021
|Plant Design Suite - Premium 2020
Plant Design Suite - Premium 2019
Plant Design Suite - Premium 2018
|Plant Design Suite - Standard 2021
|Plant Design Suite - Standard 2020
Plant Design Suite - Standard 2019
Plant Design Suite - Standard 2018
|Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2021
|Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
|Point Layout 2025
|Point Layout 2024
Point Layout 2023
Point Layout 2022
|PowerInspect - Premium 2025
|PowerInspect - Premium 2024
PowerInspect - Premium 2023
PowerInspect - Premium 2022
|PowerInspect - Standard 2025
|PowerInspect - Standard 2024
PowerInspect - Standard 2023
PowerInspect - Standard 2022
|PowerInspect - Ultimate 2025
|PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022
|PowerMill - Premium 2025
|PowerMill - Premium 2024
PowerMill - Premium 2023
PowerMill - Premium 2022
|PowerMill - Standard 2025
|PowerMill - Standard 2024
PowerMill - Standard 2023
PowerMill - Standard 2022
|PowerMill - Ultimate 2025
|PowerMill - Ultimate 2024
PowerMill - Ultimate 2023
PowerMill - Ultimate 2022
|PowerShape - Premium 2025
|PowerShape - Premium 2024
PowerShape - Premium 2023
PowerShape - Premium 2022
|PowerShape - Standard 2025
|PowerShape - Standard 2024
PowerShape - Standard 2023
PowerShape - Standard 2022
|PowerShape - Ultimate 2025
|PowerShape - Ultimate 2024
PowerShape - Ultimate 2023
PowerShape - Ultimate 2022
|Product Design Suite - Premium 2021
|Product Design Suite - Premium 2020
Product Design Suite - Premium 2019
Product Design Suite - Premium 2018
|Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2021
|Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
|Recap Pro 2025
|Recap Pro 2024
Recap Pro 2023
Recap Pro 2022
|Revit 2025
|Revit 2024
Revit 2023
Revit 2022
|Revit 2025 - Generative Design
|Revit 2024 - Generative Design
Revit 2023 - Generative Design
Revit 2022 - Generative Design
|Revit LT 2025
|Revit LT 2024
Revit LT 2023
Revit LT 2022
|Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2025
|Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2024
Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2023
Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2022
|SketchBook® Pro 2021
|SketchBook® Pro 2020
SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2019
SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2018
|Structural Bridge Design 2025
|Structural Bridge Design 2024
Structural Bridge Design 2023
Structural Bridge Design 2022
|TruComp 2019
|TruComp 2018
TruComp 2017
TruComp 2016
|TruComposites - Standard 2021
|TruComposites - Standard 2020
TruComposites - Standard 2019
TruLaser 2019
TruPlan 2019
|TruComposites - Ultimate 2021
|TruComposites - Ultimate 2020
TruComposites - Ultimate 2019
TruComp 2019
TruFiber 2019
|TruFiber 2019
|TruFiber 2018
TruFiber 2017
|TruLaser 2019
|TruLaser 2018
TruLaser 2017
TruLaser 2016
|TruNest 2020
|TruNest Composites 2019
TruNest Contour 2019
TruNest Multi-Tool 2019
|TruNest Composites 2019
|TruNest Composites 2018
TruNest Composites 2017
TruNest Composites 2016
|TruNest Contour 2019
|TruNest Contour 2018
TruNest Contour 2017
TruNest Contour 2016
|TruNest Multi-Tool 2019
|TruNest Multi-Tool 2018
TruNest Multi-Tool 2017
TruNest Multi-Tool 2016
|TruPlan 2019
|TruPlan 2018
TruPlan 2017
|Vault Basic - Client 2025
|Vault Basic - Client 2024
Vault Basic - Client 2023
Vault Basic - Client 2022
|Vault Basic - Server 2025
|Vault Basic - Server 2024
Vault Basic - Server 2023
Vault Basic - Server 2022
|Vault Office 2025
|Vault Office 2024
Vault Office 2023
Vault Office 2022
|Vault Professional 2025
|Vault Professional 2024
Vault Professional 2023
Vault Professional 2022
|Vault Workgroup 2023
|Vault Workgroup 2022
Vault Workgroup 2021
Vault Workgroup 2020
|Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2024
|Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2023
Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2022
Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2021
|Vehicle Tracking 2025
|Vehicle Tracking 2024
Vehicle Tracking 2023
Vehicle Tracking 2022
|VRED Core 2025
|VRED Core 2024
VRED Core 2023
VRED Core 2022
|VRED Design 2025
|VRED Design 2024
VRED Design 2023
VRED Design 2022
|VRED Presenter 2025
|VRED Presenter 2024
VRED Presenter 2023
VRED Presenter 2022
|VRED Professional 2025
|VRED Professional 2024
VRED Professional 2023
VRED Professional 2022
|VRED Render Node 2025
|VRED Render Node 2024
VRED Render Node 2023
VRED Render Node 2022