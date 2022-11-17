NOZIONI DI BASE SULLA GESTIONE DEGLI ACCOUNT

Versioni disponibili dei prodotti

Quando ci si abbona ad una versione corrente del software Autodesk, sono disponibili come vantaggio alcune versioni precedenti. Queste sono soggette ai Diritti per le versioni precedenti di Autodesk. Questi diritti consentono di installare e accedere a versioni precedenti specificate, oltre alla versione più recente, ma non è possibile superare il numero totale di licenze in uso contemporaneamente in un determinato momento. Si tenga presente che la maggior parte dei software Autodesk è compatibile con le versioni precedenti. Se si esegue l'aggiornamento alla versione più recente, è comunque possibile accedere ai disegni e ai file precedenti.

Nella maggior parte dei casi, è possibile scaricare le versioni precedenti in Autodesk Account senza dover richiedere una nuova licenza. Nella tabella seguente sono riepilogate le versioni precedenti idonee disponibili in base al tipo di piano. Per ulteriori informazioni, seguire i collegamenti.

Piano Versioni precedenti idonee Maggiori informazioni
Abbonamento o licenza Flex - Utente singolo Vedere la tabella seguente Le versioni precedenti vengono generate e visualizzate automaticamente in Autodesk Account. Attivazione mediante accesso.
Abbonamento - Multiutente Vedere la tabella seguente Il file di attivazione della licenza di rete include le versioni precedenti idonee.

Per ulteriori informazioni, vedere Come ottenere un file di licenza in pacchetto.
Studenti e docenti Le versioni precedenti disponibili con il piano Education includono la versione corrente più tre versioni precedenti e vengono installate tramite la Education Community. Gli studenti e i docenti idonei possono utilizzare gratuitamente per scopi didattici il software e i servizi Autodesk tramite il piano Education annuale rinnovabile.
Istituti didattici Nel sito Web Education Community sono disponibili licenze didattiche annuali per la versione corrente più tre versioni precedenti. Gli istituti didattici che dispongono di un piano di manutenzione possono accedere alle versioni precedenti in Autodesk Account.

Versioni precedenti disponibili

I clienti con un abbonamento attivo ai prodotti indicati di seguito possono scaricare e utilizzare le versioni precedenti* del software Autodesk. Per scaricare una versione precedente, vedere Download delle versioni precedenti.

 

Gli utenti Flex e i clienti con un abbonamento attivo ai prodotti elencati nella tabella seguente possono scaricare e utilizzare le versioni precedenti* del software Autodesk.

Prodotto Versioni precedenti disponibili
Industry Collection:
- Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
- Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
- Media & Entertainment Collection		 Fare riferimento al nome di prodotto specifico all'interno di una Collection per visualizzare le versioni precedenti idonee per tale prodotto
3ds Max 2025

3ds Max 2024
3ds Max 2023
3ds Max 2022
3ds Max 2024 con Softimage**
3ds Max 2023 con Softimage**
3ds Max 2022 con Softimage**

** Disponibile come versione precedente solo per abbonamenti a 3ds Max risultanti dal trasferimento di postazioni associate a piani di manutenzione per Autodesk 3ds Max con Softimage.
3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2025 3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2024
3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2023
3ds Max - Per utenti indipendenti 2022
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2021 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018
Advance Steel 2025 Advance Steel 2024
Advance Steel 2023
Advance Steel 2022
Alias AutoStudio 2025 Alias AutoStudio 2024
Alias AutoStudio 2023
Alias AutoStudio 2022
Alias Concept 2025 Alias Concept 2024
Alias Concept 2023
Alias Concept 2022
Alias Design 2021 Alias Design 2020
Alias Design 2019
Alias Design 2018
Alias SpeedForm 2019 Alias SpeedForm 2018
Alias SpeedForm 2017
Alias SpeedForm 2016
Alias Surface 2025 Alias Surface 2024
Alias Surface 2023
Alias Surface 2022
Arnold 2025 Arnold 2024
Arnold 2023
Arnold 2022
AutoCAD - including specialized toolsets AutoCAD 2024
AutoCAD 2023
AutoCAD 2022
AutoCAD Architecture 2024
AutoCAD Architecture 2023
AutoCAD Architecture 2022
AutoCAD Electrical 2024
AutoCAD Electrical 2023
AutoCAD Electrical 2022
AutoCAD Mechanical 2024
AutoCAD Mechanical 2023
AutoCAD Mechanical 2022
AutoCAD Map 3D 2024
AutoCAD Map 3D 2023
AutoCAD Map 3D 2022
AutoCAD MEP 2024
AutoCAD MEP 2023
AutoCAD MEP 2022
AutoCAD Raster Design 2024
AutoCAD Raster Design 2023
AutoCAD Raster Design 2022
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022
AutoCAD 2025 AutoCAD 2024
AutoCAD 2023
AutoCAD 2022
AutoCAD Architecture 2025 AutoCAD Architecture 2024
AutoCAD Architecture 2023
AutoCAD Architecture 2022
AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2021 AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2020
AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2019
AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2018
AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2021 AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2020
AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2019
AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2018
AutoCAD Electrical 2025 AutoCAD Electrical 2024
AutoCAD Electrical 2023
AutoCAD Electrical 2022
AutoCAD for Mac 2025 AutoCAD for Mac 2024
AutoCAD for Mac 2023
AutoCAD for Mac 2022
AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2021 AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2020
AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2019
AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2018
AutoCAD LT 2025 AutoCAD LT 2024
AutoCAD LT 2023
AutoCAD LT 2022
AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2025 AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2024
AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2023
AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2022
AutoCAD LT for Mac 2025 AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024
AutoCAD LT for Mac 2023
AutoCAD LT for Mac 2022
AutoCAD Map 3D 2025 AutoCAD Map 3D 2024
AutoCAD Map 3D 2023
AutoCAD Map 3D 2022
AutoCAD Mechanical 2025 AutoCAD Mechanical 2024
AutoCAD Mechanical 2023
AutoCAD Mechanical 2022
AutoCAD MEP 2025 AutoCAD MEP 2024
AutoCAD MEP 2023
AutoCAD MEP 2022
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2025 AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023
AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022
AutoCAD Raster Design 2025 AutoCAD Raster Design 2024
AutoCAD Raster Design 2023
AutoCAD Raster Design 2022
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2025 AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2024
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2023
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2022
Building Design Suite - Premium 2021 Building Design Suite - Premium 2020
Building Design Suite - Premium 2019
Building Design Suite - Premium 2018
Building Design Suite - Standard 2021 Building Design Suite - Standard 2020
Building Design Suite - Standard 2019
Building Design Suite - Standard 2018
Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
CFD - Premium 2024

CFD - Premium 2023
CFD - Premium 2021
CFD - Premium 2019
CFD - Ultimate 2024 CFD - Ultimate 2023
CFD - Ultimate 2021
CFD - Ultimate 2019

Accesso alle versioni per utente singolo precedenti alla versione 2021 non disponibile
Civil 3D 2025 Civil 3D 2024
Civil 3D 2023
Civil 3D 2022
Civil 3D 2023 - Grading Optimization Civil 3D 2022 - Grading Optimization
Civil 3D 2023 - Project Explorer Civil 3D 2022 - Project Explorer
Civil 3D 2021 - Project Explorer
Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2021 Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2020
Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2019
Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2018
Softimage 2015**
**Disponibile tramite Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2016
Fabrication CADmep 2025 Fabrication CADmep 2024
Fabrication CADmep 2023
Fabrication CADmep 2022
Fabrication CAMduct 2025 Fabrication CAMduct 2024
Fabrication CAMduct 2023
Fabrication CAMduct 2022
Fabrication ESTmep 2025 Fabrication ESTmep 2024
Fabrication ESTmep 2023
Fabrication ESTmep 2022
Factory Design Suite - Premium 2021 Factory Design Suite - Premium 2020
Factory Design Suite - Premium 2019
Factory Design Suite - Premium 2018
Factory Design Suite - Standard 2021 Factory Design Suite - Standard 2020
Factory Design Suite - Standard 2019
Factory Design Suite - Standard 2018
Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
Factory Design Utilities 2025 Factory Design Utilities 2024
Factory Design Utilities 2023
Factory Design Utilities 2022
FeatureCAM - Premium 2025 FeatureCAM - Premium 2024
FeatureCAM - Premium 2023
FeatureCAM - Premium 2022
FeatureCAM - Standard 2025 FeatureCAM - Standard 2024
FeatureCAM - Standard 2023
FeatureCAM - Standard 2022
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2025 FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022
Flame 2025 Flame 2024
Flame 2023
Flame 2022
Flame Assist 2025 Flame Assist 2024
Flame Assist 2023
Flame Assist 2022
Flame - Transizione 2024 Flame - Transizione 2023
Flame - Transizione 2022
Flame - Transizione 2021
Flare 2025 Flare 2024
Flare 2023
Flare 2022
Fusion 2025 with CAMplete TruePath 2025 Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2024
Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2023
Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2022
Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2025 Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2024
Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2023
Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2022
Fusion with FeatureCAM HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023
FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022
Fusion with FeatureCAM Standard HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
FeatureCAM - Standard 2024
FeatureCAM - Standard 2023
FeatureCAM - Standard 2022
Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2025 Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2024
Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2023
Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2022
Fusion with PowerInspect HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022
Fusion with PowerMill Standard HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerMill - Standard 2024
PowerMill - Standard 2023
PowerMill - Standard 2022
Fusion with PowerMill Ultimate HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerMill - Ultimate 2024
PowerMill - Ultimate 2023
PowerMill - Ultimate 2022
Fusion with PowerShape HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
PowerShape - Ultimate 2024
PowerShape - Ultimate 2023
PowerShape - Ultimate 2022
Helius PFA 2021 Helius PFA 2019
Helius PFA 2018
Helius PFA 2017
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2025 HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023
HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022
InfoDrainage - Standard 2025 InfoDrainage - Standard 2024
InfoDrainage - Standard 2023
InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2025 InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2024
InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2023
InfoWater Pro 2025 InfoWater Pro 2024
InfoWater Pro 2023
InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2025 InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2024
InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2023
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2025 InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2024
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2023
InfoWorks WS Pro 2025 InfoWorks WS Pro 2024
InfoWorks WS Pro 2023
Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2018
Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2018
Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
InfraWorks 2025 InfraWorks 2024
InfraWorks 2023
InfraWorks 2022
Inventor 2021 Inventor 2020
Inventor 2019
Inventor 2018
Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2025 Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2024
Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2023
Inventor HSM - Ultimate 2022
Inventor ETO - Developer 2023 Inventor ETO - Developer 2022
Inventor ETO - Developer 2021
Inventor ETO - Developer 2020
Inventor ETO - Distribution 2023 Inventor ETO - Distribution 2022
Inventor ETO - Distribution 2021
Inventor ETO - Distribution 2020
Inventor LT™ 2021 Inventor LT™ 2020
Inventor LT™ 2019
Inventor LT™ 2018
Inventor Nastran 2025 Inventor Nastran 2024
Inventor Nastran 2023
Inventor Nastran 2022
Inventor Nesting 2025 Inventor Nesting 2024
Inventor Nesting 2023
Inventor Nesting 2022
Inventor Professional 2025 Inventor Professional 2024
Inventor Professional 2023
Inventor Professional 2022
Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2025 Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2024
Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2023
Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2022
Lustre 2025 Lustre 2024
Lustre 2023
Lustre 2022
Lustre - Transizione 2025 Lustre - Transizione 2024
Lustre - Transizione 2023
Lustre - Transizione 2022
Maya 2025 Maya 2024
Maya 2023
Maya 2022
Maya 2024 con Softimage**
Maya 2023 con Softimage**
Maya 2022 con Softimage**
**Disponibile come versione precedente solo per abbonamenti ad Autodesk Maya trasferiti da postazioni associate ad un piano di manutenzione di Autodesk Maya con Softimage.
Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2025 Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2024
Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2023
Maya - Per utenti indipendenti 2022
Maya Creative 2025 Maya Creative 2024
Maya Creative 2023
Maya LT 2020 Maya LT 2019
Maya LT 2018
Maya LT 2017
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020 Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2017
Maya 2025 con Softimage Maya 2024 con Softimage
Maya 2023 con Softimage
Maya 2022 con Softimage
Softimage 2015
MEP Fabrication Suite 2020 AutoCAD 2019
AutoCAD 2018
AutoCAD 2017
Fabrication CADmep 2019
Fabrication CADmep 2018
Fabrication CADmep 2017
Fabrication CAMduct 2019
Fabrication CAMduct 2018
Fabrication CAMduct 2017
Fabrication ESTmep 2019
Fabrication ESTmep 2018
Fabrication ESTmep 2017
NavisWorks® Manage 2019
NavisWorks® Manage 2018
NavisWorks® Manage 2017
NavisWorks® Simulate 2019
NavisWorks® Simulate 2018
NavisWorks® Simulate 2017
Point Layout 2019
Point Layout 2018
Point Layout 2017
Revit 2019
Revit 2018
Revit 2017
Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2024 Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2023
Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2021
Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2019
Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2024 Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2023
Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2021
Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2019
Moldflow® Insight Premium 2024 Moldflow® Insight Premium 2023
Moldflow® Insight Premium 2021
Moldflow® Insight Premium 2019
Moldflow® Insight Standard 2024 Moldflow® Insight Standard 2023
Moldflow® Insight Standard 2021
Moldflow® Insight Standard 2019
Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2024 Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2023
Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2021
Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2019
Moldflow® Synergy 2024 Moldflow® Synergy 2023
Moldflow® Synergy 2021
Moldflow® Synergy 2019
MotionBuilder 2025 MotionBuilder 2024
MotionBuilder 2023
MotionBuilder 2022
Mudbox 2025 Mudbox 2024
Mudbox 2023
Mudbox 2022
Navisworks Manage 2025 Navisworks Manage 2024
Navisworks Manage 2023
Navisworks Manage 2022
Navisworks Simulate 2025 Navisworks Simulate 2024
Navisworks Simulate 2023
Navisworks Simulate 2022
Netfabb Local Simulation 2025 Netfabb Local Simulation 2024
Netfabb Local Simulation 2023
Netfabb Local Simulation 2022
Netfabb - Premium 2025 Netfabb - Premium 2024
Netfabb - Premium 2023
Netfabb - Premium 2022
Netfabb - Utimate 2025 Netfabb - Utimate 2024
Netfabb - Utimate 2023
Netfabb - Utimate 2022
Plant Design Suite - Premium 2021 Plant Design Suite - Premium 2020
Plant Design Suite - Premium 2019
Plant Design Suite - Premium 2018
Plant Design Suite - Standard 2021 Plant Design Suite - Standard 2020
Plant Design Suite - Standard 2019
Plant Design Suite - Standard 2018
Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
Point Layout 2025 Point Layout 2024
Point Layout 2023
Point Layout 2022
PowerInspect - Premium 2025 PowerInspect - Premium 2024
PowerInspect - Premium 2023
PowerInspect - Premium 2022
PowerInspect - Standard 2025 PowerInspect - Standard 2024
PowerInspect - Standard 2023
PowerInspect - Standard 2022
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2025 PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023
PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022
PowerMill - Premium 2025 PowerMill - Premium 2024
PowerMill - Premium 2023
PowerMill - Premium 2022
PowerMill - Standard 2025 PowerMill - Standard 2024
PowerMill - Standard 2023
PowerMill - Standard 2022
PowerMill - Ultimate 2025 PowerMill - Ultimate 2024
PowerMill - Ultimate 2023
PowerMill - Ultimate 2022
PowerShape - Premium 2025 PowerShape - Premium 2024
PowerShape - Premium 2023
PowerShape - Premium 2022
PowerShape - Standard 2025 PowerShape - Standard 2024
PowerShape - Standard 2023
PowerShape - Standard 2022
PowerShape - Ultimate 2025 PowerShape - Ultimate 2024
PowerShape - Ultimate 2023
PowerShape - Ultimate 2022
Product Design Suite - Premium 2021 Product Design Suite - Premium 2020
Product Design Suite - Premium 2019
Product Design Suite - Premium 2018
Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2020
Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2019
Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2018
Recap Pro 2025 Recap Pro 2024
Recap Pro 2023
Recap Pro 2022
Revit 2025 Revit 2024
Revit 2023
Revit 2022
Revit 2025 - Generative Design Revit 2024 - Generative Design
Revit 2023 - Generative Design
Revit 2022 - Generative Design
Revit LT 2025 Revit LT 2024
Revit LT 2023
Revit LT 2022
Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2025 Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2024
Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2023
Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2022
SketchBook® Pro 2021 SketchBook® Pro 2020
SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2019
SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2018
Structural Bridge Design 2025 Structural Bridge Design 2024
Structural Bridge Design 2023
Structural Bridge Design 2022
TruComp 2019 TruComp 2018
TruComp 2017
TruComp 2016
TruComposites - Standard 2021 TruComposites - Standard 2020
TruComposites - Standard 2019
TruLaser 2019
TruPlan 2019
TruComposites - Ultimate 2021 TruComposites - Ultimate 2020
TruComposites - Ultimate 2019
TruComp 2019
TruFiber 2019
TruFiber 2019 TruFiber 2018
TruFiber 2017
TruLaser 2019 TruLaser 2018
TruLaser 2017
TruLaser 2016
TruNest 2020 TruNest Composites 2019
TruNest Contour 2019
TruNest Multi-Tool 2019
TruNest Composites 2019 TruNest Composites 2018
TruNest Composites 2017
TruNest Composites 2016
TruNest Contour 2019 TruNest Contour 2018
TruNest Contour 2017
TruNest Contour 2016
TruNest Multi-Tool 2019 TruNest Multi-Tool 2018
TruNest Multi-Tool 2017
TruNest Multi-Tool 2016
TruPlan 2019 TruPlan 2018
TruPlan 2017
Vault Basic - Client 2025 Vault Basic - Client 2024
Vault Basic - Client 2023
Vault Basic - Client 2022
Vault Basic - Server 2025 Vault Basic - Server 2024
Vault Basic - Server 2023
Vault Basic - Server 2022
Vault Office 2025 Vault Office 2024
Vault Office 2023
Vault Office 2022
Vault Professional 2025 Vault Professional 2024
Vault Professional 2023
Vault Professional 2022
Vault Workgroup 2023 Vault Workgroup 2022
Vault Workgroup 2021
Vault Workgroup 2020
Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2024 Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2023
Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2022
Componente aggiuntivo Enterprise per Vault 2021
Vehicle Tracking 2025 Vehicle Tracking 2024
Vehicle Tracking 2023
Vehicle Tracking 2022
VRED Core 2025 VRED Core 2024
VRED Core 2023
VRED Core 2022
VRED Design 2025 VRED Design 2024
VRED Design 2023
VRED Design 2022
VRED Presenter 2025 VRED Presenter 2024
VRED Presenter 2023
VRED Presenter 2022
VRED Professional 2025 VRED Professional 2024
VRED Professional 2023
VRED Professional 2022
VRED Render Node 2025 VRED Render Node 2024
VRED Render Node 2023
VRED Render Node 2022

* Per ulteriori informazioni sull'utilizzo delle versioni precedenti in base a quanto stabilito nel contratto di abbonamento, fare riferimento alla sezione Termini e condizioni.

