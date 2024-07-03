Elevations and sections are standard architectural drawings that provide essential information about a design proposal. Elevations are 2D orthographic projections of a building’s exterior façade drawn as if you’re standing directly in front of it and looking straight on. Sections are 2D orthographic representations that cut through a building to reveal its internal configuration, showing spatial relationships between floors, walls, roofs, structural framing and other elements.

Design software programmes used for architectural drawings, such as Autodesk AutoCAD and Autodesk Revit, enhance the creation of these drawings by enabling precise digital drafting, real-time adjustments, and seamless coordination. The dynamic capabilities of these tools help streamline the workflow, ensuring more accuracy and coherence between 3D models and 2D representations. Software used for architectural drawings commonly feeds into rendering and visualisation outputs so architects can present their designs convincingly. This seamless integration can improve accuracy and coordination during multi-disciplinary design reviews with structural and MEP engineers and consultants.

