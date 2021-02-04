“Our design approach is a collaborative effort that involves everyone in the office,” says associate Jared Ramsdell, AIA. “It begins with five guiding principles: a clear project narrative illustrating our client’s mission, our focus on interconnecting site properties and sustainable qualities within the natural cycle and built environment, conveying construction as a tectonic art, supporting the poetic identity with our sense of place, and our need for civic responsibility.”

Take the firm’s work in downtown Detroit, for example. Formerly a desolate, nearly 10,000-square-foot lot on Grand River Avenue, Beacon Park is now home to an expanse of green space (by livingLAB landscape architects) and a restaurant building that Eater describes as “a striking, futuristic departure from the surrounding downtown architecture.” Welcome to Lumen.