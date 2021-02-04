Having learned AutoCAD at university (while studying agricultural building sciences), Karlsson regards his use of the software, as part of Borga’s sales operation, to be trendsetting.

“Especially in the agricultural business that we’re in, it’s not expected, but it separates us from our competitors,” he says. “Most of them don’t do this—or at least not at this scope. They’ll create drawings after the deal is done, but they don’t do it at this step.

“I produce fairly simple full and section drawings of walls, windows, and doors based on the customer’s needs,” Karlsson says. “They’re mostly in 2D, but lately I've been exploring the 3D option functionality in the Architecture toolset.”

Creating his own draft allows Karlsson to calculate the various costs associated with manufacturing the frames, the amount of concrete needed, and steel sheeting for the roof of the project—all while having full transparency when negotiating with customers.