Installation for administrators

View and manage a network license

After deploying products to individual workstations in your network, you can manage licenses directly in the product.

View license information

  1. Click your user account and select Manage License. The License Manager dialog displays a list of licenses currently active in this session. 
  2. To see license details, click to expand the drawer on an active license.

Change the license type

To switch between a named user license, device license, and network license: 

  1. Click your user account and select Manage License.
  2. In the License Manager window, click Change License Type for an active license. This command lets you choose an existing license or complete the licensing of a new one. It doesn't remove or deactivate existing device licenses.

Renew the license

Annual and 3-year multi-user subscriptions and network maintenance plans don’t renew automatically. Update the license file to extend access until the next renewal period.

 

Update the license file in one of two ways:

 

Update all licenses by generating a license file for all products (recommended)

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Under All Products and Services, select your product and click Generate Network License File.
  3. Select the option to generate the license file for all network products for a given server.
  4. Add this new license file to your license server.

Update the renewed snippet in the license file

  1. From the license file you receive by email when you renew, copy the snippet that lists the renewed products with their new expiration date.
  2. Replace the expired snippet in your current license file with the new one on the network license server.

