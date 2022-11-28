Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Includes Inventor, AutoCAD, and Fusion 360
|
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation.
|
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
|
Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.
|Monthly
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Annual
|US$545
|US$1,780
|N/A
|3 year
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Customize menu and ribbon interfaces
|Content sensitive ribbons
|Cohesive user experience
|Block library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit, and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favorite blocks
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Customize installs for your company
|Access to releases from prior years
|Access, view, or edit remotely
|Publish, share, and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Web app
|Mobile app
|Annotate dwg files in airplane mode
|Administrative tools
|User management
|File export
|Version control
|Work with non-native data
|Create reusable block libraries
|AnyCAD
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Unlimited access
|Import, export models
|Shared view collaboration
|User management
|Global share
|Commenting + redlining
|Public/private design sharing
|Team participant
|Import, export blocks
|Import, export drawings
|Import and convert PDFs
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|2D manufacturing drawings
|Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards
|Print batches of drawings
|Print batches of multiple product drawings
|Print batches of drawings
|Xref compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Architecture Drafting Standards
|Content center
|Exploded views
|Detailed concept renderings
|3D graphics rotation/panning
|Advanced geometric views
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Shape generator
|Sketching
|Assembly modeling
|Mechanical concept and layout design
|Mesh modeling
|Surface modeling
|Parametric modeling
|Tube and pipe design
|Direct modeling
|Component generators and calculators
|Freeform modeling
|Exploded views and animations
|Stress analysis
|Cloud simulation
|Simplify
|Compare results
|Static stress
|Modal frequency
|Thermal & thermal stress
|Buckling
|Non-linear Stress
|Event simulation
|Shape optimization
|Dynamic motion simulation
|Manufacturing methods & constraints
|Machine learning & AI
|Create custom keystroke commands
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Edit multiple object properties
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Macros
|Complete API library for custom applications
|Native, editable results
|Cloud solve
|Costing
|Design configurations
|Automated frame design
|Sheet metal
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Object materials and mass properties
|Automate bills of materials creation
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Schematic capture
|Use consistent project standards
|Organize in a project-based structure
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|PCB layout
|PCB manufacturing (CAM)
|Design for manufacturability/DRC
|MCAD-ECAD unification
|Component library management
|SPICE simulation
|Electronics cooling
|PCB design integration
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|2.5 & 3-axis milling
|3+2 milling (5-axis positional)
|4-axis milling
|5-axis simultaneous milling
|Setup probing
|Turning
|Mill-turning
|Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter
|Free Post Processor Library
|Fused filament fabrication
|Associative programming
|Metal additive manufacturing
|BIM interoperability
|Assign objects to layers with colors
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Model-based definition
|Architechture toolset
|Map 3D toolset
|MEP toolset
|Plant 3D toolset
|Inventor tolerance analysis
|Tolerance stackup analysis
|Inventor CAM
|CNC toolpath strategies
|2.5 - 5-axis CAM
|Millturn and lathe
|Milling, turning, and mill-turn capabilities
|3D point cloud scanning
|Reality capture and 3D scanning
|Factory layout design
|Advanced simulation (FEA)
|Automatic nesting of flat components
|2.5-3+ GHz processor
|Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS 10.14 and above
|Linux
|Disk space 9-16 GB
|Memory 8-16 GB