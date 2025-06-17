CUSTOMER SUCCESS

AutoCAD LT helps bring handbag business back from the ashes

AutoCAD LT success story

For more than 30 years, Wendy Stevens has built an illustrious career and business designing and producing metal handbags by hand. A devastating fire changed everything when her entire workshop—and years of templates she created—were destroyed. Stevens decided to learn AutoCAD LT and quickly realized the advantages of digital design with increased speed and accuracy for her handbags.

"It’s amazing how much detail you can get with AutoCAD LT. I have a template for all the layers that go into each drawing. It’s like a rhythm that I’ve established. I can’t imagine how I could design and make my bags without it."

–Wendy Stevens, Founder and Designer