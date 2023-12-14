How to buy
Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a way of representing a built asset as a digital model. By capturing all project knowledge in a single, accessible place, it allows you and your stakeholders to explore every aspect of a building–foundations, surroundings, past configurations, and even possible futures.
Creating a single, digital source of truth that all stakeholders can access and contribute to empowers collaboration and speeds project delivery timelines.
By digitizing and showcasing every angle of your design, BIM helps you communicate your project vision and bring clients with you every step of the way.
BIM makes visualization more precise, detects clashes, and enhances design accuracy so that outcomes are consistently more sustainable and effective.
TVS Design–Las Vegas Convention Center
More than a technology, BIM is a methodology that streamlines and rationalizes your design processes–so you can focus on delivering the spectacular. See how Orms used it to create The Standard, London.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
WEBINAR
Learn tips for high quality visualization and modeling, then dive into best practices for real-life scenarios.
VIDEO
Enhance your design workflow by moving proposals and elements freely between Autodesk Forma and Revit.
tutorial
Whether you're a first-time user, or just want to brush up the basics, this is your best resource for mastering Revit.
Building in an environmentally-conscious way is more pressing than ever. Our software can help you visualize the impact of different design decisions in real time and understand them more clearly. With renovation projects becoming increasingly relevant, this capability is hugely valuable.
Unified workflows across the whole AECO industry allows data to flow fluidly. By building the foundation for AI-augmented processes such as generative design, you can make informed decisions and improve performance.
Connect teams, processes, and data with the help of a shared data environment. Co-author in real time, improve cross-team coordination, and streamline data exchange—so everyone’s on the same page and working efficiently.
Building Information Modeling technology supports architects throughout the design process. Modelling in a BIM authoring tool connects the model and documentation together, and allows architects to edit the building in views from facades, sections, 3d and plans. Make a design change once, and all information updates simultaneously. For architects, using BIM means reduced error and rework in projects, reduced overall design time and therefore also improves design quality. Gain more insights earlier in the process to meet your clients’ requirements and deliver projects with improved quality and efficiency.
Make better design decisions earlier in the process with insights into what your design will represent through visualization, coordination, collaboration and analysis tools.
Architects use Building Information Modeling (BIM) throughout the design process to help improve quality and accelerate design processes with integrated workflows for concept design, modeling, multidiscipline coordination, and construction documentation.
Autodesk provides multiple point solutions to support the work of architects.
Whether CAD or BIM is “better” depend on the specific project requirements. CAD is typically preferred for straightforward drafting and 2D design, while BIM is favored for comprehensive management of complex projects with 3D models and integrated data for enhanced collaboration and efficiency. In complex, multi-discipline project delivery, BIM is often considered superior than CAD as it not only facilitates 3D modeling but also integrates data that informs specifications, schedule, cost, and project management, thereby enabling a more collaborative, efficient, and informed decision-making process throughout the construction lifecycle.
AutoCAD can be used as part of a BIM workflow. AutoCAD is primarily a 2D and 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software used for creating detailed drawings and technical drafting. Design professionals often initiate simple design layouts or two-dimensional details in AutoCAD which can then be imported into a more comprehensive building model, combining the strengths of detailed drafting from AutoCAD with the intelligent modeling capabilities of Revit.
Measuring the ROI of Building Information Modeling (BIM) involves evaluating the tangible and intangible benefits it brings to a project against the initial and ongoing investments. Tangible benefits include time savings, reduced material wastage, and cost savings from fewer errors and reworks, while intangible benefits could encompass enhanced collaboration and improved design quality. To quantify the ROI, organizations should meticulously track project metrics such as the time saved in the project lifecycle, cost savings from avoided errors or changes, and potential gains in client satisfaction and business opportunities from employing BIM technologies.
Yes, BIM can be beneficial for small architectural practices as it streamlines design processes, improves collaboration, and offers better visualization and project management capabilities, even for modest-sized projects.