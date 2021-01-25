3D CAD

What is 3D CAD software

3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer. Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.

AutoCAD web app

The new AutoCAD web app is included when you subscribe to AutoCAD. With no install required, you can extend your workflows and view and edit your CAD drawings in a simplified interface from anywhere with an internet connection and a web browser.

Get a collection for the best value on our 3D CAD software products. We offer a comprehensive selection of tools to help you meet any project challenge.

We offer free Autodesk software for students and educators. Use the same CAD software as top professionals around the world.

Are you a nonprofit or entrepreneur working to create positive impact through design? See if you qualify for our Technology Impact Program.

How is 3D CAD software used?

  • Guitar design dreams come true

    Red Layer Guitars founder Jort Heijen found a way to make his lifelong passion a career with AutoCAD.

    Read story (US Site)

  • Reinventing the earbud

    Stephen Ambrose, pioneering creator of the in-ear monitoring technology used by musicians onstage, is reinventing the earbud to prevent hearing loss.