Thorough preparation is the key to a successful deployment.
Thorough preparation is the key to a successful deployment.
Administrators manage three types of licences:
To identify the licence type of a product, see the All products and services section of Autodesk Account.
Before you create a deployment, set up a network share for the administrative image. A network share is an installation folder that all users can access. You create deployments in the network share, from which users can install the software or administrators can distribute it.
Follow these recommendations when you create a network share:
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.