Download and install the most recent version of Autodesk Network Licence Manager (NLM) for your OS. Install NLM on each server that you plan to use for setting up your licence server. Be sure to check the NLM system requirements.
Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in C:\Autodesk\Network Licence Manager.
Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in /usr/local/flexnetserver.
Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in /opt/flexnetserver<.
