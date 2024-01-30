Annual and 3-year multi-user subscriptions and network maintenance plans don’t renew automatically. Update the licence file to extend access until the next renewal period.

Update the licence file in one of two ways:

Update all licences by generating a licence file for all products (recommended)



Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. Under All Products and Services, select your product and click Generate Network Licence File. Select the option to generate the licence file for all network products for a given server. Add this new licence file to your licence server.



Update the renewed snippet in the licence file