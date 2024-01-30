To perform system maintenance on a licence server, including uninstalling Network Licence Manager, first stop the licence server. When you finish maintenance work, restart the licence server.
On the Start/Stop/Reread tab in LMTOOLS, click Start Server.
Enter the following in Terminal:
./lmutil lmdown -q -force
Enter the following in Terminal, replacing acad.lic with your licence file name and debug.log with your log file name:
./lmgrd -c acad.lic -l debug.log
