The following troubleshooting tips can help eliminate errors you might encounter using the Autodesk store:

Place separate orders – You may get an error if you combine different product licence types or term lengths in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or Subscription term.

Restart your browser – Closing and restarting your web browser may solve issues with web-based applications.

Clear cache and browsing data – Data from previous Autodesk store visits can cause problems when you order.

Update your browser – Use the most recent version to ensure compatibility with our store features.

Try a different browser – If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.

If you're still having issues, contact our support specialists for help.